Black Hole Films Episode 220 – SOUTHLAND TALES

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Justin McConnell joins Jeremy for SOUTHLAND TALES and discuss the freedom that comes from creating work where no is telling you “no”…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Justin McConnell on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments