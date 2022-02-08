Black Hole Films Episode 241 – SCREAM

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Stephen Krecklo and Dan Moore join Jeremy for SCREAM and talk about why they all avoided horror films for most of their lives…

Follow guest Stephen Krecklo and Dan Moore on Twitter.

