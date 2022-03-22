Black Hole Films Episode 247 – MIAMI CONNECTION

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee joins Jeremy for MIAMI CONNECTION and they have a rip roaring good time with this cult classic and discuss the passion that goes into movies like this…
If you haven’t seen Miami Connection you can see it for free on YouTube at this link.
