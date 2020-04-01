real women have curves

Changing Reels Episode 57 – Real Women Have Curves

by  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.

Film critic Heidy Morales (@HeidyMo) stops by to discuss the mother-daughter relationship in Real Women Have Curves.

