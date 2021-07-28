comPOSERS Episode 122: Dark Phoenix

by    |  

Hot on the heels of our Hans Zimmer Appreciation Special comes this piece of shit.

Join the boys as they welcome back Andrew “The Fifth Beatle” Young to discuss this incredibly boring failure of a blockbuster and its score by the gang at Remote Control Productions.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

Subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify

And if you like bonus content, come check out our brand-new Patreon page!

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement