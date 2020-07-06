comPOSERS Episode 68: Face/Off

On this week’s episode we drink our faces off while discussing Face/Off.

Join us for our first episode of Summer Blockbuster Month as we break down John Powell’s very Remote Control Productions-y, synthetic action score.

