comPOSERS Episode 68: Face/Off

On this week’s episode we drink our faces off while discussing Face/Off.
Join us for our first episode of Summer Blockbuster Month as we break down John Powell’s very Remote Control Productions-y, synthetic action score.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments