CONTEST: See an advance screening of Nobody 2!

Bob Odenkirk is back on the big screen as Hutch Mansell, a suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin who accidentally took on the Russian mob back in the 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller, Nobody. The sequel picks up four years later as Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.
The pressure of his work is taking its toll on his relationship with his family, and particularly with his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen). To make up for his absenteeism, he takes the family, including his two kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) and his aging father (Christopher Lloyd), on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark. It’s a trip that’s part fun in the sun and part nostalgic walk down memory lane, as it’s where he and his brother (RZA) used to spend their summers when they were young. But where Hutch goes, trouble follows, and he finds himself firmly in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz), his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), and an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss (Sharon Stone). Cue the bare-knuckle action that delighted audiences in the 2021 original. It’s set to be the most memorable vacation the family has ever had, but for all the wrong reasons.
Nobody 2 hits theatres on August 15, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see an advance screening on Wednesday, August 13, in either Toronto or Montreal, courtesy of Universal Pictures Canada!
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below!
