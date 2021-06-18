Contest: See F9: The Fast Saga in Montreal!

Enter for your chance to see F9: The Fast Saga before it comes out in theaters! This summer, Fast is back! Universal Pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron in F9: The Fast Saga. Only in theaters June 25th!
We have your chance to win a pair of passes to the F9 advanced screening in Montreal on June 22, 2021! Visit That Shelf on Instagram for contest details: instagram.com/thatshelf
Winners will be notified on June 21.
Here’s the synopsis for F9: The Fast Saga:
No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.
F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world.
Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).
F9: The Fast Saga is only in theaters June 25th!
