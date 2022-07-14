Contest: See John Boorman’s EXCALIBUR at Toronto’s Revue Cinema!

With all the buzz surrounding Prime Video’s mega budget TV series adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings (see the latest trailer for the highly anticipated show here), it’s important to remember that many studios and filmmakers have previously attempted to bring the legendary fantasy series to life on the big screen. From Ralph Bakshi’s flawed but beloved animated version to the extremely long road that Peter Jackson had to take to get his Oscar-winning film versions made, adaptations of Tolkien’s work were few and far between and failed more often than not. One such filmmaker who tried valiantly to bring Tolkien’s story to the screen and came up short was English director John Boorman.
Boorman – the filmmaker behind such American classics as Point Blank and Deliverance, as well as off-the-wall sci-fi oddities like Zardoz – famously tried and failed to get a live action, R-rated Lord of the Rings movie off the ground in the 1970s, decades before Peter Jackson even attempted it. The aftermath of that failed project became something else entirely: Boorman’s EXCALIBUR – an epic sword and sorcery tale that adapts Arthurian legends with a fantastic visual style that can only be described as both dreamy and nightmarish. The swords sing and the many knights in armour quite literally shine.
A rare screening of 1981’s EXCALIBUR is happening on Sunday, July 17th at 7 pm @ Toronto’s Revue Cinema – sponsored by That Shelf – and will feature a special introduction by John Boorman, a pre-show, and some unexpected prizes. That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to what promises to be a fun evening befitting this bizarre and beautiful fantasy epic. See contest details below!
Check out this rollicking trailer for the film that our friend, editor Nathan Boone (who also programmed the film at The Revue), cut together to promote the special screening:
With an all-star cast – many in their first big screen roles – EXCALIBUR features Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson, Patrick Stewart, Gabriel Byrne and Ciarán Hinds. The film is rarely screened in North America, so don’t miss your chance to see it on the big screen!
John Boorman’s EXCALIBUR screens July 17th at 7 pm at The Revue Cinema in Toronto.
Tickets available here.
