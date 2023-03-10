CONTEST: Win a BABYLON prize pack!

“Babylon makes cinematic jazz” thanks to director Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land) glitzy and gaudy vision of Hollywood’s past. Catch up on this decadent, wild-ride of a movie and add sparkle to your Oscar weekend by winning one of three Babylon-themed prize packs, courtesy of Paramount Pictures! The lucky winners will each receive a digital copy of the Academy Award-nominated film and a fancy swag bag filled with a champagne stopper, a coaster set, and 5 themed matches.
Starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the film follows a cast of ambitious characters, including a silent film star (Pitt), a young starlet (Robbie), a production exec (Diego Calva), a musical marvel (Jovan Adepo) and a powerhouse performer (Li Jun Li). Each of them strives for eternal stardom amid a burgeoning 1920s Hollywood system that builds people up just as quickly as it tears them down. It’s a brand-new world with few rules and even fewer morals. But what’s the true price of being on top of it all?
Nominated for three Oscars this Sunday, Babylon will arrive on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and in a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook® March 21. It is available now on digital. Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
