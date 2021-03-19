From the producers of V/H/S, Southbound, and Becky comes DOORS, a new mind-bending sci-fi tale courtesy of creator Chris White. The film follows a group of individuals brought together to make sense of mysterious and anomalous gateways that suddenly appear all around the world. The bizarre occurrences that accompany the sentient doors lead humanity to question their very existence and to speculate on the altered reality that may exist on the other side.
DOORS stars Josh Peck (Disney+’s Turner & Hooch, Drake & Josh), Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.), Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie, Daredevil), and musician-turned-actor Kyp Malone (from TV On The Radio). The portal-driven story is co-written by White and Saman Kesh, with Kesh joining up-and-coming filmmakers Jeff Desom and Dugan O’Neal behind the camera. Their vision of constantly shifting cosmic themes and perspectives are set to culminate in one wild, cinematic ride.
The new film hits digital platforms March 23 and That Shelf is partnering with Vortex Media to give away rental codes to five of our lucky readers. Watch the trailer now and then scroll below to find out how to enter the contest and be the first to see DOORS!
Follow the contest instructions below for a chance to win one (1) of five digital rental copies of DOORS:
On Instagram:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the Instagram post and reply with your favourite sci-fi film.
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I’d love to win a copy of #DOORS from @ThatShelf & @vortexmedia https://thatshelf.com/contest-win-a-digital-copy-of-doors/ #Contest
Simple!
The entry deadline is Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:59pm for all entries. Contest available in CANADA ONLY.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram or Twitter. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
DOORS is available on VOD beginning March 23.
Comments