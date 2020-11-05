CONTEST: Win a digital copy of The Cuban

“Buoyed by Latin rhythms and the spicy flavours of Cuban cuisine
Award-winning Canadian director Sergio Navaretta (Looking for Angelina) brings audiences a cinematic gem that follows a young med student, Mina, as she forms an unexpected friendship with an elderly Cuban jazz musician named Luis. Starring Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. and Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class), this film takes a topical look at the realities of long-term care and the power of music, memory and imagination. ThatShelf’s Pat Mullen broke it down in his review: “[The Cuban] evokes pleasures that are the spice of life, like a familiar tune or flavour.”
Written by Alessandra Piccione with a stand-out score by multi-Juno Award-winner and
Grammy-nominated artist, Hilario Duran, that speaks of Sandoval and Gillespie, The Cuban is a heart-warming musical journey that has received a robust festival run over the past few months. It had its World Premiere at the Whistler Film Festival where the film won a Borsos Award for Cinematography, followed by a US premiere in February at the Pan African Film + Arts Festival where the film won both a Special Programmers Award and the coveted Audience Favourite for Feature Narrative Award.
Now it’s your turn to see it! To celebrate the release of The Cuban, That Shelf is giving away four (4) digital rental copies of the film. Watch the trailer now and then scroll below to find out how to enter the contest:
Follow the contest instructions below for a chance to win one (1) of four digital rental copies of The Cuban:
On Instagram:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the Instagram post and reply with your favourite musician.
OR
On Twitter:
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I’d love to win a copy of @TheCubanMovie from @ThatShelf & @vortexmedia https://thatshelf.com/contest-win-a-digital-copy-of-run-this-town/ #Contest
Simple!
The entry deadline is Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11:59pm for all entries. Contest available in CANADA ONLY.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram or Twitter. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
The Cuban is available on VOD beginning November 6.
