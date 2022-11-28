CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for EMPIRE OF LIGHT!

Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman returns to the big screen in Empire of Light, a moving drama about the power of human connection during increasingly turbulent times. The film, which premiered at Telluride this past September, marks the first time the fan fave has been directed by fellow Oscar-winner Sam Mendes.
Set in and around a down-on-its-luck second-run cinema in England during the early ’80s, Empire of Light follows Hilary (Colman) a lonely manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (a riveting Micheal Ward), a new theatre employee whose dreams are threatened by the daily prejudice he faces in their provincial coastal town. The two develop an unlikely kinship and come together to experience the healing power of music, movies, and community support.
Co-starring Colin Firth, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones and Faye Marsay, Empire of Light is set to hit theatres on December 9. But That Shelf and Searchlight Pictures are giving a select few fans the chance to see an advanced movie screening on December 7 in either Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.
