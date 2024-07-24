Contest: Win Advance Screening Passes for Kneecap!

Kneecap, the rowdy comedy biopic about the Irish rap group became one of the unexpected hits of Sundance 2024 earlier this year. It finally makes its way to Canadian theatres on August 2 and That Shelf, alongside our friends at Mongrel Media, have preview passes to giveaway for screenings in Toronto and Vancouver on July 31!
Directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film follows Belfast schoolteacher JJ as he falls into the orbit of self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise & Liam Og and becomes a part of a hip-hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, KNEECAP quickly become the unlikely leaders of a movement to save their mother tongue. In a fiercely original sex, drugs and hip-hop biopic, Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Mo Chara) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (Dj Provaí) play themselves, alongside Irish stalwart Michael Fassbender, laying down a global rallying cry for the defence of native cultures and traditions.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our Kneecap contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Kneecap post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite Michael Fassbender film;
- Tell us the city screening you’d like to attend; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 am ET on Saturday, July 27. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram.
Kneecap opens in select theatres on August 2.
Comments