CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for THE MENU!

Dinner is a dish best served with a hearty dose of satire.
Leave it to the A-list cast of The Menu to deliver a deliciously good film where every twist and turn is a surprise. Winning raves from viewers at TIFF in September where it made its world premiere, The Menu follows a young couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) as they travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu. With some shocking surprises up his sleeve for diners, The Menu will be one meal these foodies won’t soon forget.
Staged much like a play with all performers on camera at all times, the ensemble cast includes John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Janet McTeer, Hong Chau, Reed Birney, and Rob Yang, The Menu is set to be released in theatres on November 18. You have a chance to see it before anyone else!
That Shelf wants you and a friend to attend an advanced screening of The Menu in either Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver on Wednesday, November 16, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.
So check out the trailer and then read up on the contest details below!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Thursday, November 10. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by Monday, November 14 in order to attend.
The Menu arrives in theatres on November 18.
