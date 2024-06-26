Contest: Win Advance Screening Passes for Twisters!

Let the reign of Glen Powell continue! This summer, the charismatic star takes to the big screen opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters, an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, epic thrill ride that puts audiences in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces.
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film is a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. This time around Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system and finds herself crossing paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a charming and reckless social media star. Owens and his raucous crew thrive off of the adventure; the more dangerous, the better. Kate, Tyler and their competing teams are confronted by an unprecedented storm season and find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.
Twisters hit theatres on July 19. But before its official debut, That Shelf and Universal Pictures Canada are offering a few select fans double passes to exclusive preview screenings on Monday, July 15 in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
Check out the trailer below and then scroll down to find out how to enter!
Twisters opens in theatres on July 19.
