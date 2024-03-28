CONTEST: Win passes to Cineplex’s Stanley Kubrick Retrospective!

From 1953’s Fear and Desire to 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, iconic director Stanley Kubrick’s award-winning career spanned 5 decades and gifted audiences with some of the most seminal movies ever produced. This April, Cineplex is paying tribute to the legendary filmmaker with a showcase of all 13 of his films–including 60th anniversary showings of Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, and 25th anniversary showings of his previously mentioned final film, Eyes Wide Shut.
The in-theatre programme runs from March 29 to May 1 and is a part of Cineplex’s year-round Classic Film Series. In celebration of this singular retrospective, That Shelf and Cineplex are giving away passes to see your pick of his masterpieces on the big screen.
To enter for your chance to win our Stanley Kubrick contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Stanley Kubrick post;
- Tell us which of the director’s films is your favourite; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59 am ET on Tuesday, April 2. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram.
Cineplex’s Stanley Kubrick Retrospective runs from March 29 until May 1. See below for the full list of films, synopses and screening dates:
- Fear and Desire (1953): In this existential drama, four soldiers return to their senses after crash-landing in a forest behind enemy lines. On the verge of freedom, they discover an outpost of enemy officers, and must decide whether to slip silently past or stage a violent confrontation with their doppelgängers. Showtimes: Friday, March 29 and Saturday, April 13
- Killer’s Kiss (1955): New York City boxer Davey strikes up a romance with nightclub dancer Gloria. Their budding relationship is violently interrupted by Gloria’s boss who has eyes for his employee. When Gloria is abducted, Davey is forced to search for her among the most squalid corners of the city. Showtimes: Friday, March 29 and Saturday, April 13
- The Killing (1956): Career criminal Johnny Clay recruits a sharpshooter, a crooked police officer, a bartender and a betting teller named George, among others, for one last job before he goes straight and marries his fiancée, Fay. But when George tells his restless wife, Sherry, about the scheme to steal millions from the racetrack where he works, she hatches a plot of her own. Showtimes: Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 17
- Paths of Glory (1957): Safe in a picturesque chateau behind WWI front lines, the French General Staff passes down a direct order to Colonel Dax take the Ant Hill at any cost. A blatant suicide mission, the attack is doomed to failure. Covering up their fatal blunder, the generals order the arrest of three innocent soldiers, charging them with cowardice and mutiny. Showtimes: Wednesday, April 3; Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 30
- Spartacus (1960): The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained to kill for the arena, Spartacus turns on his owners and leads the other slaves in rebellion. As the rebels move from town to town, their numbers swell as escaped slaves join their ranks. Showtimes: Tuesday, April 23 and Sunday, April 28
- Lolita (1962): Humbert Humbert (James Mason) is a European professor who relocates to an American suburb, renting a room from lonely widow Charlotte Haze (Shelley Winters). Humbert marries Charlotte, but only to nurture his obsession with her comely teenage daughter, Lolita (Sue Lyon). After Charlotte’s sudden death, Humbert has Lolita all to himself — or does he? Showtimes: Sunday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 18
- Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964): An insane American general orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, triggering a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop. 60th anniversary screenings: Monday, April 1; Sunday, April 14 and Friday, April 26
- 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968): After uncovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins: a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer HAL 9000. Showtimes: Saturday, April 6; Sunday, April 21 and Wednesday, May 1
- A Clockwork Orange (1971): In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn’t go as planned. Showtimes: Friday, April 5; Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 28
- Barry Lyndon (1975): An Irish rogue wins the heart of a rich widow and assumes her dead husband’s aristocratic position in 18th-century England. Showtimes: Sunday, March 31 and Sunday, April 21
- The Shining (1980): A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Showtimes: Wednesday, April 10; Friday, April 19 and Thursday, April 25
- Full Metal Jacket (1987): A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue. Showtimes: Thursday, April 11; Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 30
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999): A Manhattan doctor embarks on a bizarre, night-long odyssey after his wife’s admission of unfulfilled longing. 25th Anniversary screenings: Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27
