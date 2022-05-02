CONTEST: Win passes to see FIRESTARTER!

There’s a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller Firestarter coming to theatres this May. For those unfamiliar with the original novel (or the 1984 film version starring a 9-year-old Drew Barrymore), the story follows a girl with expansive and extraordinary pyrokinetic powers who is forced to fight to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.
Directed by Keith Thomas, and with a score from the legendary John Carpenter, the unsettling sci-fi horror tale stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, with Michael Greyeyes and Gloria Reuben. The movie hits theatres on May 13—and yes, that’s a Friday—and That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it at any Cineplex theatre in Canada, courtesy of Universal Pictures!
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
Firestarter opens in theatres May 13, 2022.
