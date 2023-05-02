Contra Zoom Pod 234: Best Films of 2014

It is Contra Zoom Pod’s 8th anniversary! To celebrate we decided to do a best of the year episode, from before CZP started! Our first best of the year show was 2015 (20: Top 10 Films of 2015) so we are going back in time to 2014. This show was inspired by Dakota’s blog post Best of 2014.
Listen to Better Know a Contributor – Dakota Arsenault to learn more about the history of the podcast.
Dakota’s Top 10
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Wild
- Whiplash
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Interstellar
- Mr. Turner
- Selma
- Nightcrawler
- Boyhood
Rachel’s Top 10
- The Imitation Game
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Whiplash
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Under the Skin
- Locke
- Coherence
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Nightcrawler
- Enemy
Follow Rachel on Twitter and Instagram, bookmark The Asian Cut and check out her website for more great reviews.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers!
Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
Support the show on Ko-Fi by sending us a tip!
Follow the show on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and visit out official website.
Comments