Contra Zoom Pod 240: Good Gay Movies

It’s June, which means it is Pride Month! ⁠Bad Gay Movies⁠ is one of my favourite podcasts and I love hearing Bil Antoniou talk about gay-themed movies, but I wanted to hear his thoughts on movies that are actually good. We decided to focus on films that were influential to Bil as he was coming of age; so in this episode, we discuss ⁠Madonna: Truth or Dare⁠, ⁠Jeffrey⁠ and ⁠Clueless⁠.

Listen to our last Pride themed episode ⁠112: Celebrating Queer Cinema⁠.

Read ⁠Examining the Politics of Madonna’s ‘Truth or Dare,’ 30 Years Later⁠.

Follow Bil on ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ and read his latest ⁠Criterion Shelf⁠ blog post covering movies directed by Seijun Suzuki.

Thank you to Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and to Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

