Contra Zoom Pod 240: Good Gay Movies

It’s June, which means it is Pride Month! Bad Gay Movies is one of my favourite podcasts and I love hearing Bil Antoniou talk about gay-themed movies, but I wanted to hear his thoughts on movies that are actually good. We decided to focus on films that were influential to Bil as he was coming of age; so in this episode, we discuss Madonna: Truth or Dare, Jeffrey and Clueless.
Listen to our last Pride themed episode 112: Celebrating Queer Cinema.
Read Examining the Politics of Madonna’s ‘Truth or Dare,’ 30 Years Later.
Follow Bil on Twitter and Instagram and read his latest Criterion Shelf blog post covering movies directed by Seijun Suzuki.
