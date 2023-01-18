Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: AODR Festival

On this bonus episode, I am sharing my interview with Benjamin Belloir, director of the new film Beautiful Stranger for the Academy of Death Racers Festival. Beautiful Stranger is a queer short about a man who experiences a sudden break up and decides to try his luck on a dating app despite his hesitations. I was asked to film a Q&A with Benjamin to appear alongside the film’s screening. Feel free to either watch the movie first or to listen to the interview here beforehand.
Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.
