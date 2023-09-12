Contra Zoom Pod Bonus Episode: Better Know a Contributor – Bil Antoniou

In lieu of a full episode this week, we bring you the ninth in our series of bonus episodes, Better Know a Contributor, where we ask frequent guests of the show 10 Contra Zoom Pod movie questions so you can learn more about your favourite voices. On this show is Bil Antoniou, the host of the Bad Gay Movies Podcast and authoring of the monthly Criterion Shelf column (a column Dakota often contributes to as well). Dakota and Bil talk about the legacy of Yasujirō Ozu and Tokyo Story, whether or not to feel bad about having never seen Man With a Movie Camera and the greatness of Pedro Almodóvar.
