Contra Zoom Pod Episode 223: 2023 Oscar Nomination Reactions

With the Oscar nominations announced just yesterday, Rachel and Dakota react to who is up for the industries highest honours. We discuss the lack of surprises and domination of the same ten films in just about every category, early favourites and more. The Oscars will be handed out on March 12th 2023, but along the way we will have plenty of great Oscar content, including breaking down each Best Picture nominated film along with all their other nominations, predictions of who we think will win and a wrap up episode!
