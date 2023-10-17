Contra Zoom Pod Episode 256: VIFF 2023 Interviews – Wild Goat Surf and I Used To Be Funny

by    |  

We wrap up our Vancouver International Film Festival coverage with two excellent interviews. First is Caitlyn Sponheimer, the writer, director and lead actor from ⁠Wild Goat Surf⁠. We follow that up with Olga Petsa, an actor from ⁠I Used To Be Funny⁠.

Check out our ⁠VIFF Wrap Up⁠ podcast.

Read our reviews of ⁠Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun⁠ and ⁠Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person⁠.

Read our reviews from the ⁠New York Film Festival⁠ by Paulo Bautista.

Advertisements

Support the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ko-fi by sending us a tip⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

Listen to Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Anchor⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Play⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Overcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Breaker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Podcast Addict and more!

Please ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate and review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Send a screenshot with your 5-star rating and review to [email protected] and we will send you free stickers! For more information, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠contrazoompod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

Advertisements




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement