Contra Zoom Pod Episode 260: The Red Shoes at 75 Years

Back in 1948, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made one of cinema’s definitive dance films, ⁠The Red Shoes, starring Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook and Marius Goring. The film tells the story of a young ballerina caught between dedicating herself completely to dance and falling in love. To celebrate the film’s 75th anniversary, we review and discuss its influence.

