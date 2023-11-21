Contra Zoom Pod Episode 260: The Red Shoes at 75 Years

Back in 1948, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made one of cinema’s definitive dance films, The Red Shoes, starring Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook and Marius Goring. The film tells the story of a young ballerina caught between dedicating herself completely to dance and falling in love. To celebrate the film’s 75th anniversary, we review and discuss its influence.
