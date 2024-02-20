Contra Zoom Pod Episode 269: Poor Lives and American Holdovers

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On the second episode of the series we talk about Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers and Past Lives. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer and Pierre Frigon, the hosts of Classic Movies Live.
Listen to our last episode breaking down the Best Picture nominees, 268: Killers of the Barbie Maestro.
Want to track what nominated films you’ve seen? Use Death Race Tracking or Oscars Death Race, two excellent sites.
Listen to Classic Movies Live review Poor Things and The Holdovers.
Read Jeff’s review of Hundreds of Beavers.
