Contra Zoom Pod Episode 271: 2024 Oscar Predictions

by    |  

We have come to the end of Oscar season, with our final episode before the Academy Awards on March 10th, 2024. We predict the winners for all 23 awards. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly, a writer from ⁠For Reel⁠ and a member of the ⁠Cascadian Film and Television Critics Association⁠.

See below the picks for the Oscars:

  • Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dakota and Todd)
  • Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. (Dakota and Todd)
  • Actress – Lily Gladstone (Dakota and Todd)
  • Actor – Cillian Murphy (Dakota and Todd)
  • Original Score – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
  • Original Song – “How Was I Made” Barbie (Dakota and Todd)
  • Original Screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall (Dakota and Todd)
  • Adapted Screenplay – American Fiction (Dakota and Todd)
  • Cinematography – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
  • Sound – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
  • Costumes – Barbie (Dakota) and Poor Things (Todd)
  • Hair and Makeup – Maestro (Dakota) and Poor Things (Todd)
  • Live Action Short – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Dakota)
  • Animated Short – War Is Over! (Dakota)
  • Documentary Short – The ABC’s of Book Banning (Dakota)
  • Animated Feature – The Boy and the Heron (Dakota and Todd)
  • Documentary – 20 Days in Mariupol (Dakota and Todd)
  • International Film – The Zone of Interest
  • Visual Effects – The Creator (Dakota) and Godzilla Minus One (Todd)
  • Production Design – Barbie (Dakota and Todd)
  • Film Editing – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
  • Director – Christopher Nolan (Dakota and Todd)
  • Picture – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)

Follow Todd on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Letterboxd⁠.

Follow For Reel on ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠.

Advertisements

Support the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ko-fi by sending us a tip⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

Follow Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Listen to Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Anchor⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Google Play⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Overcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RadioPublic⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Breaker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Podcast Addict and more!

Please ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠rate and review⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠contrazoompod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Advertisements

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement