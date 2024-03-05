Contra Zoom Pod Episode 271: 2024 Oscar Predictions

We have come to the end of Oscar season, with our final episode before the Academy Awards on March 10th, 2024. We predict the winners for all 23 awards. Joining the show is Todd Pengelly, a writer from For Reel and a member of the Cascadian Film and Television Critics Association.
See below the picks for the Oscars:
- Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dakota and Todd)
- Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. (Dakota and Todd)
- Actress – Lily Gladstone (Dakota and Todd)
- Actor – Cillian Murphy (Dakota and Todd)
- Original Score – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
- Original Song – “How Was I Made” Barbie (Dakota and Todd)
- Original Screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall (Dakota and Todd)
- Adapted Screenplay – American Fiction (Dakota and Todd)
- Cinematography – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
- Sound – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
- Costumes – Barbie (Dakota) and Poor Things (Todd)
- Hair and Makeup – Maestro (Dakota) and Poor Things (Todd)
- Live Action Short – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Dakota)
- Animated Short – War Is Over! (Dakota)
- Documentary Short – The ABC’s of Book Banning (Dakota)
- Animated Feature – The Boy and the Heron (Dakota and Todd)
- Documentary – 20 Days in Mariupol (Dakota and Todd)
- International Film – The Zone of Interest
- Visual Effects – The Creator (Dakota) and Godzilla Minus One (Todd)
- Production Design – Barbie (Dakota and Todd)
- Film Editing – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
- Director – Christopher Nolan (Dakota and Todd)
- Picture – Oppenheimer (Dakota and Todd)
