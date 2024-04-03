Contra Zoom Pod Episode 273: Best Films of 2023

Now that the Oscars are behind us, it is time to put a cap on the movie year that was 2023. There were a ton of incredible films so buckle in as Dakota and Rachel name their ten favourite films from last year. Along the way they get plenty of help from friends of the show who sent in voicemails of their pick for their number one movie too!
Dakota’s Top 10
- Monster
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- BlackBerry
- The Zone of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- The Iron Claw
- The Killer
- Evil Does Not Exist
- The Royal Hotel
Rachel’s Top 10
- All of Us Strangers
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Dream Scenario
- American Fiction
- Fallen Leaves
- The Holdovers
- BlackBerry
- Creed III
Check out our blog post If We Were Oscar Voters as mentioned on the show.
Special thanks to all the friends of the show who sent in clips of their top film: Michael Clawson and Eric Zhu (May December), Jeff Bulmer (BlackBerry), Nick Tiffany (Godzilla Minus One), Ethan Simmie (Oppenheimer), Jericho Tadeo (Freemont), Rose Ho (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Darren Zakus (Oppenheimer) and Marta Djordjevic (Perfect Days).
Read Brodie Cotnam’s reviews of Chuck Chuck Baby and Loch Ness: They Created a Monster from the International Film Festival of Ottawa.
Read Paulo Bautsita’s review of The Peasants.
