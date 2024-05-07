Contra Zoom Pod Episode 276: Hot Docs 2024

For the fifth year in a row we are covering the Hot Docs Film Festival, which celebrates the best in documentary films. We discuss 6 films watched during this year’s fest. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies Live podcast.
The films covered are Secret Mall Apartment, American Cats, Red Fever, Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story, Agent of Happiness and Michel Gondry: Do It Yourself.
Read Jeff’s reviews for Whatever It Takes and Agent of Happiness, with more to come!
Read Dakota’s reviews for Red Fever and Michel Gondry: Do It Yourself with more to come!
To learn more about the state of Hot Docs read Pat Mullen’s in depth reporting over at POV Magazine on the subject HERE, HERE and HERE.
Follow Classic Movies Live on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Contra Zoom on Twitter and Instagram.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Comments