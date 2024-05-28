Contra Zoom Pod Episode 279: Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

Summer movie season is upon us, so it is time to pick what movies with a confirmed release date we are most excited about seeing this year!
Dakota’s picks are The Bikeriders, Kinds of Kindness, Wolf Man, Gladiator 2 and Nosferatu.
Rachel’s picks are Twisters, Trap, Speak No Evil, Wolfs and Mufasa: The Lion King.
Rachel also announced that she is ending her run as permanent co-host. She will still come back as a guest, but won’t be a full time contributor going forward. She listed her three favourite episodes, 161: Fantasia Fest Interviews, 171: The Unholy Trinity of Folk Horror and 185: 2022 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations.
I hope you join me in thanking Rachel for all her contributions to the podcast over the last few years!
Read Rachel’s interview with Sam Taylor-Johnson director of Back to Black.
Read Dakota’s review of Tim Travers and the Time Traveler’s Paradox and Hitchcock’s Pro-Nazi Film. Also Jeff Bulmer’s reviews of Madame Web and River.
