Contra Zoom Pod Episode 285: 2024 TIFF Preview

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5-15th and we will be in town covering the fest. Here we preview our most anticipated films playing! Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Classic Movies Live⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast.

Dakota’s picks: Oh, Canada, SATURDAY NIGHT, The Shrouds, The Last Showgirl, Anora and Relay.

Jeff’s pick: Ick, Universal Language, The Life of Chuck, Cloud, The Return and Piece by Piece.

Read Dakota and Jeff’s blog previewing their picks for films playing TIFF.

