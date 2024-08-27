Contra Zoom Pod Episode 285: 2024 TIFF Preview

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5-15th and we will be in town covering the fest. Here we preview our most anticipated films playing! Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer, one half of the Classic Movies Live podcast.
Dakota’s picks: Oh, Canada, SATURDAY NIGHT, The Shrouds, The Last Showgirl, Anora and Relay.
Jeff’s pick: Ick, Universal Language, The Life of Chuck, Cloud, The Return and Piece by Piece.
Read Dakota and Jeff’s blog previewing their picks for films playing TIFF.
