Contra Zoom Pod Episode 297: Emilia Substance: Part Two

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On this episode of the series we talk about Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two and The Substance. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Ethan Simmie, the host of The Movie Draft Podcast and 24 Minutes of A24.
Check out our Oscar Primer blog entries where we look at other films nominated at the Oscars. The most recent entry covers A Real Pain, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Memoir of a Snail and Gladiator II.
This Oscar season I will be highlighting different organizations that are helping victims of the Palisades fire. This episode consider donating to the World Central Kitchen or the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program.
Check out more of Ethan’s work by subscribing to his YouTube channel Movies Are So Back and read his writing at Agents of Fandom. Follow Ethan on Letterboxd, Twitter and TikTok.
Follow Contra Zoom on Instagram, Threads and Bluesky.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, Breaker and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.