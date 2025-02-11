Contra Zoom Pod Episode 298: I’m Still Wicked, Conclave Boys

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On this final episode of the series we talk about Wicked, Conclave, I’m Still Here and Nickel Boys. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Paulo Bautista host of the Oscars Death Race Podcast.
Check out our Oscar Primer blog entries where we look at other films nominated at the Oscars. The most recent entry covers Nosferatu, The Six Triple Eight and Black Box Diaries.
This Oscar season I will be highlighting different organizations that are helping victims of the Palisades fire. This episode consider donating to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery or the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund.
Check out Jeff Bulmer’s review of I’m Still Here and thank you to Sony Pictures Classic and StarPR for the screener.
