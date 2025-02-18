Contra Zoom Pod Episode 299: 2025 Oscar Draft

We are back with our third annual Oscar Draft. It is very simple, each person selects 5 movies that are nominated at this year’s Oscars and whoever gets the most awards, wins! Joining Dakota is Thomas Stoneham-Judge, Brodie Cotnam and Alex Watson.
Dakota’s team – The Brutalist, A Real Pain, The Wild Robot, No Other Land, and A Lien
Alex’s team – Anora, Conclave, Nosferatu, Flow and Sing Sing
Brodie’s team – The Substance, Dune: Part Two, A Complete Unknown, Wander to Wonder and The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Thomas’ team – Emilia Pérez, Wicked, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys and Black Box Diaries
