Contra Zoom Pod Episode 300: 2025 Oscar Predictions

We are less than a week away from the Oscars, so we put our reputations on the line to predict who will win at the 97th Academy Awards. Joining the show is Elizabeth Mulloy a Washington-based critic.
Below are our picks of who we think will win:
- Best Picture – The Brutalist (D), Anora (E)
- Best Director – Sean Baker (D+E)
- Best Actor – Adrian Brody (D+E)
- Best Actress – Demi Moore (D+E)
- Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin (D+E)
- Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña (D+E)
- Best Adapted Screenplay – Conclave (D+E)
- Best Original Screenplay – Anora (D+E)
- Best Cinematography – The Brutalist (D), Nosferatu (E)
- Best Documentary – No Other Land (D+E)
- Best Original Song – El Mal (D+E)
- Best Original Score – The Brutalist (D+E)
- Best Sound – Wicked (D+E)
- Best Costume Design – Wicked (D+E)
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling – The Substance (D+E)
- Best Production Design – Dune: Part Two (D), Wicked (E)
- Best Animated Feature – The Wild Robot (D), Flow (E)
- Best Visual Effects – Dune: Part Two (D+E)
- Best Film Editing – Anora (D), Conclave (E)
- Best International Film – I’m Still Here (D), Emilia Pérez (E)
- Best Live Action Short – A Lien (D+E)
- Best Documentary Short – I Am Ready, Warden (D+E)
- Best Animated Short – Wander to Wonder (D), Beautiful Men (E)
