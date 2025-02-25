Contra Zoom Pod Episode 300: 2025 Oscar Predictions

We are less than a week away from the Oscars, so we put our reputations on the line to predict who will win at the 97th Academy Awards. Joining the show is Elizabeth Mulloy a Washington-based critic.

Below are our picks of who we think will win:

  • Best Picture – The Brutalist (D), Anora (E)
  • Best Director – Sean Baker (D+E)
  • Best Actor – Adrian Brody (D+E)
  • Best Actress – Demi Moore (D+E)
  • Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin (D+E)
  • Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña (D+E)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay – Conclave (D+E)
  • Best Original Screenplay – Anora (D+E)
  • Best Cinematography – The Brutalist (D), Nosferatu (E)
  • Best Documentary – No Other Land (D+E)
  • Best Original Song – El Mal (D+E)
  • Best Original Score – The Brutalist (D+E)
  • Best Sound – Wicked (D+E)
  • Best Costume Design – Wicked (D+E)
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling – The Substance (D+E)
  • Best Production Design – Dune: Part Two (D), Wicked (E)
  • Best Animated Feature – The Wild Robot (D), Flow (E)
  • Best Visual Effects – Dune: Part Two (D+E)
  • Best Film Editing – Anora (D), Conclave (E)
  • Best International Film – I’m Still Here (D), Emilia Pérez (E)
  • Best Live Action Short – A Lien (D+E)
  • Best Documentary Short – I Am Ready, Warden (D+E)
  • Best Animated Short – Wander to Wonder (D), Beautiful Men (E)

