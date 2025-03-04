Contra Zoom Pod Episode 301: 2025 Oscars Wrap-Up

Oscar season is officially over after Anora won Best Picture and four other trophies at the 97th Academy Awards. We recap the ceremony, give our thoughts on the biggest winners and losers and judge the production of the show itself. Joining the show is critic Alex Southey, who was last heard on episode 295: 2025 Oscar Nomination Reactions.
We look at who won the the contest back on episode 299: 2025 Oscar Draft, with Alex Watson winning with 7 points, followed by Dakota and Thomas Stoneham-Judge with 5 points each and Brodie Cotnam finishing in last with 3 points.
