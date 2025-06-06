Contra Zoom Pod Episode 307: Mission: Impossible – Ranked

Your mission, should you choose to accept it is to listen to Dakota and Matthew rank the Mission: Impossible films to celebrate the release of the 8th entry (and possibly last film in the series?) , The Final Reckoning. Joining the show is former co-host Rachel Ho, the film editor at Exclaim! and former That Shelf contributor.
Our Rankings
8. Final Reckoning (time stamp for spoilers 9:30 for general discussion and 19:30 for big spoilers)
7. M:I-II
6. Dead Reckoning (spoiler warning for Final Reckoning at 38:35)
5. Mission: Impossible
4. Rogue Nation
3. Ghost Protocol
2. M:I-III
1. Fallout
Back in 2023, Rachel ranked the top 5 Mission: Impossible stunts.
