Contra Zoom Pod Episode 307: Mission: Impossible – Ranked

Your mission, should you choose to accept it is to listen to Dakota and Matthew rank the Mission: Impossible films to celebrate the release of the 8th entry (and possibly last film in the series?) , The Final Reckoning. Joining the show is former co-host Rachel Ho, the film editor at Exclaim! and former That Shelf contributor.

Our Rankings

8. Final Reckoning (time stamp for spoilers 9:30 for general discussion and 19:30 for big spoilers)

7. M:I-II

6. Dead Reckoning (spoiler warning for Final Reckoning at 38:35)

5. Mission: Impossible

4. Rogue Nation

3. Ghost Protocol

2. M:I-III

1. Fallout

Back in 2023, Rachel ranked the top 5 Mission: Impossible stunts.

