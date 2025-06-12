Contra Zoom Pod Episode 308: 2025 Canadian Screen Awards

The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards were handed out from May 30-June 1st and the television portion was hosted by Lisa Gilroy. Universal Language and The Apprentice were the big winners. We look at ten categories and discuss the winners and Dakota, Matthew and Jeff pick our own favourites.
Check out our collection of CSA nominated film reviews that cover 22 different movies.
Check out Jeff Bulmer’s Letterboxd list and Matthew Simpson put together where to watch all of the nominees.
