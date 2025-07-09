Contra Zoom Pod Episode 309: Best Films By City

Every year to celebrate Dakota’s birthday, he picks a topic and names his favourite films using that category as a guideline. This year, he picked the 10 most popular filming locations in North America, including NYC, Las Vegas, Chicago and more, then named the best films that take in each.
Joining Dakota is Bil Antoniou, host of the Bad Gay Movies and Riviera Rats podcasts. Here are their picks, with Dakota’s first and Bil’s second.
- NYC – Midnight Cowboy, Hannah and Her Sisters
- Chicago – The Blues Brothers, Return To Me
- LA – Singin’ in the Rain, Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Boston – The Town, The Bostonians
- San Fransisco – Bullitt, Vertigo
- Washington D.C. – All The President’s Men, Born Yesterday
- Las Vegas – The Hangover, Diamonds Are Forever
- Philadelphia – Creed, Blow Out
- Toronto – Enemy, Dead Ringers
- Montreal – Red Rooms, Jesus of Montreal
