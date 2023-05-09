CZP 235: Hot Docs 2023

The Mountains

The 30th edition of the ⁠Hot Docs⁠ festival that celebrates the best new documentaries just concluded in Toronto. We discuss the films Satan Wants You, July Talk: Love Lives Here, I’m Just Here For The Riot, A Still Small Voice, Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun and The Mountains. Joining the show is Courtney Small a critic who runs the publication ⁠Cinema Axis⁠ and who’s work can also be read at ⁠That Shelf⁠ and ⁠POV Magazine⁠ among others.

Read Dakota’s reviews of ⁠Satan Wants You⁠, ⁠July Talk: Love Lives Here⁠, ⁠I’m Just Here For The Riot⁠ and ⁠Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun⁠.

Read Courtney’s reviews of ⁠The Mountains⁠ and ⁠July Talk: Love Lives Here⁠.

Follow Courtney on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Spoutible⁠ and listen to his radio show ⁠Frameline⁠ wherever you listen to podcasts.

