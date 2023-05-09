CZP 235: Hot Docs 2023

The 30th edition of the Hot Docs festival that celebrates the best new documentaries just concluded in Toronto. We discuss the films Satan Wants You, July Talk: Love Lives Here, I’m Just Here For The Riot, A Still Small Voice, Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun and The Mountains. Joining the show is Courtney Small a critic who runs the publication Cinema Axis and who’s work can also be read at That Shelf and POV Magazine among others.
Read Dakota’s reviews of Satan Wants You, July Talk: Love Lives Here, I’m Just Here For The Riot and Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun.
Read Courtney’s reviews of The Mountains and July Talk: Love Lives Here.
