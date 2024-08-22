Deaner ’89: Exclusive Clip

Calling all zeeks, Bettys, and even wastoids! Join in as we take a trip back to the ’80s with director Sam McGlynn’s latest, Deaner ’89.
The comedy follows metalhead Dean Murdoch (Paul Spence) as he reminisces about how he finally made a success of himself back in the Me Decade. In a time when being a hockey jock was a badge of honour, Jazzercise was a national movement, seatbelts were optional, and “What’s your damage?” was the best rhetorical question around. If headbanger Dean seems familiar, it’s because Paul Spence played Dean Murdoch in two Fubar movies (Fubar & Fubar: Balls to the Wall) and the TV series Fubar Age of Computer.
The Mongrel Media film opens in Canadian theatres on September 6, but before it does we’re bringing you a sneak peek with this exclusive clip featuring Spence and co-ster Maddy Foley. Catch it below and then see Deaner ’89 when it opens in September:
Deaner ’89 opens in select theatres September 6.