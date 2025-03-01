Episode 207: The 9th Annual Oscar Episode with Glenn Sumi! by Bad Gay Movies | March 1, 2025, 10:46 am OSCAR NIGHT IS UPON US! And as always we have a lot to say about it. Join Bil, Daniel and their special guest Glenn Sumi, returning for the ninth time, to talk about their pics for this year’s Academy Awards. https://badgaymovies.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/episode-207-the-9th-annual-oscar-special.mp3 Follow Facebook Instagram Tumblr 2025 Oscars • Bad Gay Movies • podcast • podcasts « Previous ArticleMy Dead Friend Zoe Review Advertisement