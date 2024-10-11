EXCLUSIVE: Spirit in the Blood Trailer & Poster Debut

October is the perfect time for a first look at Carly May Borgstrum’s spooky and atmospheric thriller, Spirit in the Blood.
Borgstrom’s debut feature, which also saw her write the screenplay, follows a group of misfit teenage girls who take up the fight against the evil spirits they believe killed a young girl in their secluded religious mountain community. By embracing their own dark nature, they unleash something that may not be so quickly or easily contained.
The German-Canadian co-production features a cast of newcomers, including Summer H. Howell and Sarah-Maxine Racicot, alongside veteran stalwart actors Michael Wittenborn and Greg Bryk.
Watch the first Canadian trailer below now, courtesy of Elevation Pictures, then scroll to see the brand new poster:
Spirit in the Blood opens in select theatres on November 1.