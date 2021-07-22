Final Dune Trailer: Get Your Fullest Look Yet at Denis Villeneuve’s Epic

The final Dune trailer is finally here! Warner Bros. dropped the latest look at Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. The online release followed a sneak peek earlier this week. Press were treated to the trailer in epic IMAX along with about 20 minutes of never-seen-before footage. The event offered the first ten minutes of Dune and the “spice harvest” sequence that Villeneuve called one of his favourite scenes in the film. Also presented with IMAX oomph was a preview of Hans Zimmer’s score, which promises to be a highlight.
Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. Paul must must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. The final Dune trailer shows Chalamet comfortably assume the role of action star while Villeneuve’s constructs Herbert’s world unlike audiences have seen before.
Here’s what we said about the sneak peek yesterday:
“Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved Frank Herbert novel could be the movie that fans have long awaited. Often listed among the most “unfilmable” novels, Dune’s complexity and scope has eluded other filmmakers. However, the new Dune trailer shows Villeneuve’s impeccable hand at world building and deep appreciate for the novel. With outstanding visual imagination and a bombastic Hans Zimmer score that shook the floor, the sneak peek at Dune was as much a reminder about the value of the theatrical experience as it was a hint at the movie event of the year. This kind of big screen entertainment is the spice of life.”
In short, David Lynch’s Dune, this is not.
Comments