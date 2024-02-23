Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast: Dark Rise

Hazel & Katniss & Harry & Starr is a weekly Canadian podcast about young adult literature, their film and television adaptations, and everything in between. Now in its sixth season, the podcast—hosted by film critic Joe Lipsett and English professor Brenna Clarke-Gray—aims to highlight the cultural worth of young adult and middle-grade texts, with a focus on Canadian, Indigenous and minority creatives and stories.
Join us weekly for deep dives, as well as a round of YA BINGO.
Book 6, Chapter 23: Dark Rise
Following recommendations from listeners Emma and Line, we’re finally checking out C.S. Pacat’s Dark Rise (2021).
The magical fantasy text features a multiplicity of Chosen One protagonists, as well as tons of twists and turns. Could it have used a firmer hand in the editing and an abbreviated first part? Sure, but there’s plenty to like here.
Plus: abusive queer sexuality, (non)binary roles, and Brenna’s surprising favourite character.
Read on for more about this week’s episode from co-host Joe Lipsett:
While HKHS Pod most often covers young adult adaptations, sometimes we venture into standalone books, TV and films. It’s an issue Brenna and I encountered early on: some of the best titles will never get adaptations, but they still merit discussion!
Dark Rise is an interesting example because it seems destined to be adapted (we debate why it hasn’t already been optioned in the episode). The first book in C.S. Pacat’s trilogy has all of the elements of a big budget fantasy blockbuster and one gets the impression that if this had come out during the height of The Lord of the Rings or The Hunger Games mania, we’d already have a film version.
We’ll see if it eventually comes to pass, but for now, Dark Rise is just a really solid, fun page turner. -JL
