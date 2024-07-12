Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast: Skins Series 1, Episodes 5-6

Hazel & Katniss & Harry & Starr is a weekly Canadian podcast about young adult literature, their film and television adaptations, and everything in between. Now in its sixth season, the podcast—hosted by film critic Joe Lipsett and English professor Brenna Clarke-Gray—aims to highlight the cultural worth of young adult and middle-grade texts, with a focus on Canadian, Indigenous and minority creatives and stories.
Join us weekly for deep dives, as well as a round of YA BINGO.
Book 6, Chapter 43: Skins Series 1, Episodes 5-6
Our summer series on Skins continues and Brenna & Joe are ready to call it: Tony is irredeemable.
Between his public show of embarrassing Michelle in episode five and then sexually manipulating Maxxie in episode six, there’s no saving this character.
Plus: Maxxie and Anwar’s relationship, Russian stereotypes, girls punching people, and a swear-y Peter Capaldi!
Read on for more about this week’s episode from co-host Joe Lipsett:
Brenna and I have moved past the halfway point in our Skins journey.
When we discussed episodes 1 & 2, we talked about Tony’s control of the group. We also realized that he’s terrible, so it’s no surprise that his abhorrent behaviour continues in episode five (where he manipulates Sid and girlfriend Michelle) and six (when he effectively forces Maxxie into a sexual situation).
Nicholas Hoult is doing excellent work…and he may be the worst YA character I’ve ever seen!
Another interesting note is how the series appears to be failing its marginalized characters. Jal is barely a character in her own episode, and here Maxxie and Anwar have to share an episode that is only half interested in them. Perhaps this is just the nature of an ensemble, but it smacks of creator bias.
We’ll keep an eye on this as we progress into the back half! -JL
