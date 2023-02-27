Here’s Our First Look at ‘Citadel,’ Amazon’s New Spy Thriller Series

In a world largely void of spy stories, Prime Video is here to pick up the slack. Today, they revealed our first look at Citadel, their new action-spy thriller series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, and announced it will premiere exclusively on the service with two episodes on April 28. The six-episode first season will ring in a new global spy franchise that already has additional series in development.
Produced by showrunner David Weil and the Russo Brothers, Citadel takes place in a world eight years following the dissolution of the titular independent spy agency, Citadel. Two former spies (Madden and Chopra), who have since had their memories erased, are brought back into the field when Citadel’s shadowy adversary, Manticore, threatens take take over the world.
Along with Madden and Chopra, the show’s star-studded cast includes Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and more.
Prime Video promises a high-octane, action-packed series that will take viewers around the globe. Beyond this first globetrotting season, Citadel will expand to become a franchise of spy stories, each taking place in different countries and filmed on-location. Additional shows in Italy and India have already enlisted international megastars like Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
See below for a gallery of first look images, courtesy of Prime Video. For more updates on Citadel, follow the series on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Comments