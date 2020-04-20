Hollywood Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series Dares to Ask ‘What If?’

At this point we know what we’re getting from a new Ryan Murphy TV series. We can always expect to see talented actors giving big performances in “unconventional” situations. And Murphy’s new Netflix series, Hollywood, stays true to his audacious style.
Hollywood’s premise takes a page from Tarantino’s playbook and rewrites Tinsletown’s toxic history. The story takes place during Hollywood’s golden era and follows a group of wannabe stars who face some steep hurdles; being black, being gay, and being a woman.
Rather than spotlighting Hollywood’s deeply entrenched systems of racism, prejudice, and misogyny, the series rewrites history to reveal what history may have looked like if the American dream was actually real.
Hollywood trailer:
Hollywood looks gorgeous, features a top-notch cast, and I (all caps) LOVE the premise. The only thing that may keep me from watching the show when it drops on May 01st is the 2700 other titles sitting in my Netflix queue.
Hollywood synopsis:
A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.
HOLLYWOOD stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta. The series is Executive Produced by Co-Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.
Hollywood arrives on Netflix on Friday, May 01st.
