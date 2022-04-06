Independent Film Festival Boston 2022 Lineup Announcement

The Independent Film Festival Boston (IFFBoston) has announced its full lineup of movies screening at this year’s festival. The 19th annual IFFBoston takes place April 27th – May 4th, 2022 and features over 60 titles.
INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL BOSTON ANNOUNCES 2022 LINEUP
With over 60 films screening this year, IFFBoston will take place at the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square, the Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square, the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, and WBUR’s CitySpace in Boston. Events will include filmmaker Q&A sessions, panel discussions, visiting filmmakers, and parties as part of an overall event that showcases the best in current American and International cinema.
“EMILY THE CRIMINAL” directed by John Patton Ford will open the festival on Wednesday, April 27th.
Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily (Aubrey Plaza) gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.
Film courtesy of Roadside Attractions
“MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON” directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp will close the festival on Wednesday, May 4th.
Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Stars Jenny Slate, Isabella Rosselini, and Dean Fleischer-Camp.
Film courtesy of A24
Centerpiece Documentary Spotlight is “GIRL TALK” directed by Lucia Small.
Set in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of high school debate where tomorrow’s leaders are groomed, GIRL TALK tells the timely story of five girls on a diverse, top-ranked Massachusetts high school debate team as they strive to become the best debaters in the United States.
Centerpiece Narrative Spotlight is “I LOVE MY DAD” directed by James Morosini.
Inspired by Writer/Director/Star James Morosini’s true life experience, A hopelessly estranged father (Oswalt) catfishes his son (Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect with him.
Other notable films screening at the festival include:
Documentaries by local filmmakers including THE HOUSE WE LIVED IN directed by Tim O’Donnell, and BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES directed by Bestor Cram
Local Feature Narrative HOW TO ROB directed by Peter Horgan
Ron Howard’s documentary about chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, WE FEED PEOPLE. Courtesy of National Geographic
Sara Rosa’s award-winning documentary FIRE OF LOVE about intrepid volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft narrated by Miranda July. Courtesy of National Geographic.
ONE SECOND, the latest film from master filmmaker Zhang Yimou. Courtesy of NEON.
Critically acclaimed documentary DESCENDANT directed by Margaret Brown, which follows the descendants of the survivors of the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States as they reclaim their story. Courtesy of Netflix.
FIRE directed by Claire Denis and starring Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon. Film courtesy of IFC Films.
Recent festival favorites CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH directed by Cooper Raiff, starring Dakota Johnson (Courtesy of Apple TV+) and GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE directed by Sophie Hyde, starring Emma Thompson (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures).
Among the six short film programs we will be presenting this season, one is dedicated to highlighting Indigenous voices.
IFFBoston will team up with the Mass Production Coalition to present the Fifth Annual Student Short Film Showcase, where short films selected by and representing local colleges will be screened.
There will be several panel discussions during the festival. All panel discussions will be free to the public and will take place at the Somerville Theatre. Panel topics and guests to be announced soon. This program is free for students with valid ID to attend.
Among the awards to be presented on Saturday April 30th will be the 12th annual Karen Schmeer Award for Excellence in Documentary Editing. This award was created to honor the memory of beloved Boston documentary film editor Karen Schmeer who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in January of 2010. This award is presented by The Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship.
90.9 WBUR is the Presenting Radio Media Sponsors of the 2022 Independent Film Festival Boston.
Rule/Boston Camera is a Presenting Technical Sponsor of the 2022 Independent Film Festival Boston.
Talamas is a Presenting Technical Sponsor of the 2022 Independent Film Festival Boston.
OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL BOSTON (IFFBoston) 2022
Narrative Features
CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH directed by Cooper Raiff
DOS ESTACIONES directed by Juan Pablo González
EMILY THE CRIMINAL directed by John Patton Ford
EVERY DAY IN KAIMUKI directed by Aliki Tengan
FIRE directed by Claire Denis
FLUX GOURMET directed by Peter Strickland
GIRL PICTURE directed by Alli Haapasalo
GOD’S COUNTRY directed by Julien Higgins
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE directed by Sophie Hyde
HOW TO ROB directed by Peter Horgan
I LOVE MY DAD directed by James Morosini
A LOVE SONG directed by Max Walker-Silverman
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp
MONTANA STORY directed by Scott McGehee & David Siegel
ONE SECOND directed by Yimou Zhang
PIGGY directed by Carlotta Pereda
RESURRECTION directed by Andrew Semans
Documentary Features
BONNIE BLUE: JAMES COTTON’S LIFE IN THE BLUES directed by Bestor Cram
A DECENT HOME directed by Sara Terry
DESCENDANT directed by Margaret Brown
DIO: DREAMERS NEVER DIE directed by Don Argott & Demian Fenton
FIRE OF LOVE directed by Sara Dosa
GIRL TALK directed by Lucia Small
HOLD YOUR FIRE directed by Stefan Forbes
THE HOUSE WE LIVED IN directed by Tim O’Donnell
MY OLD SCHOOL directed by Jono McLeod
THE PEZ OUTLAW directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel & Bryan Storkel
RIOTSVILLE, U.S.A. directed by Sierra Pettengill
THE TERRITORY directed by Alex Pritz
WE FEED PEOPLE directed by Ron Howard
Narrative Shorts
CANDLEPIN directed by Gautam Chopra
CASHBACK directed by Zoe Eisenberg
EDDIE directed by Daniel Blake Schwartz
AN ENCOUNTER directed by Kelly Campbell
THE F-WORD directed by Alex Cannon and Paul Cannon
FIVE MINUTES directed by Christine Khalafian
LIFT directed by Charles Burmeister
PLUM TOWN directed by Kelly Yu
PRESSED directed by Stacie Hawkins
TELL ME SOMETHING I DON’T KNOW directed by Neal Suresh Mulani
VACUUM directed by Ace Norton
Documentary Shorts
THE ACT OF COMING OUT directed by Alexandra Stergiou
AGUILAS/EAGLES directed by Kristy Guevara-Flanagan
DIIYEGHAN NAII TAII TR’EEDAA (WE WILL WALK THE TRAIL OF OUR ANCESTORS) directed by Princess Daazhraii Johnson
DRESS A COW directed by Dawn Luebbe
THE INTERSECTION directed by Daniel Quintanilla & Jessamine Irwin
IT’S COMING IT’S REAL directed by Alexia Oldini & Steven Gray
LAST DAYS OF AUGUST directed by Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck
LYDIA EMILY’S LAST MURAL directed by Christoph Johannes Superstar Green
MA’S HOUSE directed by Jeremy Dennis
MEANTIME directed by Michael T Workman
NEVER AGAIN PARA NADIE directed by Anna Feder, Dan Frank, Justin Reifert
PILI KA MO’O directed by Justyn Ah Chong
PONY BOYS directed by Eric Stange
SHATTERING STARS directed by Peter Galison
SHUT UP AND PAINT directed by Titus Kaphar & Alex Mallis
SILT directed by Emilie Upczak
WECKUWAPASIHTIT (THOSE YET TO COME) directed by Geo Neptune & Brianna Smith
WECKUWAPOK (THE APPROACHING DAWN) directed by: Jacob Bearchum, Taylor Hensel, Adam Mazo, Chris Newell, Roger Paul, Kavita Pillay, Tracy Rector
UNITY MOSQUE directed by Nicole Teeny
ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (WHAT THEY’VE BEEN TAUGHT) directed by Brit Hensel
The Independent Film Festival Boston reaches a diverse audience by incorporating a number of historic venues in the greater Boston community including:
Somerville Theatre in Davis Square
Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square
Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline
WBUR’s CitySpace in Boston
All festival venues are easily accessible by MBTA Public Transportation.
Memberships, some including priority film and party access, are on sale now. Individual film tickets will be available for sale on the festival website on or about April 14th.
