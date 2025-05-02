Interview: Bonjour Tristesse’s Chloë Sevigny and Lily McInerny

Françoise Sagan’s 1954 novel, Bonjour Tristesse, is a bittersweet coming-of-age tale synonymous with the sun-drenched beauty of the French Riviera. What sets it apart from similar tales in the genre is the fact it was written when the author herself was just 18 years old, giving it a freshness of perspective that caught the attention of readers and Hollywood. The story follows 18-year-old Cécile during a seaside summer where she relaxes by the seaside with her father, falls in love with her new boyfriend, but has her indulgent holiday turned upside down by a visit from her late mother’s best friend.
The first feature adaptation hit cinemas in 1958, courtesy of director Otto Preminger and a star-studded cast including Jean Seberg (in her film debut), David Niven, and Deborah Kerr. It debuted to lukewarm reviews, but garnered fans like Truffaut and Godard, and has since been rediscovered and labelled as a standout example of films of the time. Perhaps because of that retroactive love, it’s taken six decades for another filmmaker to tackle the classic story.
Enter Canadian filmmaker Durga Chew-Bose, who makes her feature-length debut with a new take on the ageless story. The film debuted last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Lily McInerny, Chloë Sevigny, and Claes Bang. That Shelf’s Managing Editor Emma Badame had a chance to sit down with McInerny and Sevingny mid-festival to talk about their classic roles and working with Chew-Bose. Watch the interview below now:
Bonjour Tristesse arrives in theatres across Canada on Friday, May 2.